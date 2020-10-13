Events | Inside Higher Ed
The Challenges of Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Faculty and Administrators | Monday, October 26th at 2:00 pm ET
October 13, 2020 - 2:04pm

This webcast will explore some of the strategies used by colleges to recruit and retain diverse candidates for jobs, highlighting colleges' successes.

