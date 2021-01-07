Events | Inside Higher Ed
Insider-Only Webcast: What to Anticipate in the First Months of the Biden Administration | Thursday, January 21 at 2:00 pm ET
January 7, 2021 - 2:05pm

What will be the impact of the COVID-19 relief package’s $82 billion in funding for schools and universities and President-elect Joe Biden’s Secretary of Education Nominee Miguel Cardona on higher education? In this exclusive webcast on Thursday, January 21st at 2:00 pm ETInsiders will join Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman as they discuss the anticipated impact of these decisions.

