Academic Minute
Reading Matt Hartley’s 'Eyam' in Quarantine

Art that looks at the past can also inform the future. In today's Academic Minute, part of Misericordia University Week, Rebecca Steinberger reads a play that makes a case for our actions today. Steinberger is a professor of English at Misericordia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (4.58 MB)

