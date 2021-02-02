Ep. 37: Assessing Last Fall's Instruction, From the Faculty Perspective

Hear two experts describe and explore the numerous challenges higher ed faculty have and continue to experience as they teach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Do professors believe their virtual teaching improved with more time to prepare? Did institutions step up their training and support for instructors? And did some students fare better than others in the online and blended classroom? This week’s episode explores those questions with Kristen Fox of Tyton Partners and Jessica Rowland Williams of Every Learner Everywhere – with answers both heartening and troubling.  

Hosted by Doug Lederman

More Episodes

Ep. 36: The Fall Enrollment Picture and Peril for Post-Traditional Students

We analyze the national data on postsecondary enrollment, with a focus on the particularly damaging impact the pandemic and the recession have had on the most vulnerable students.

Ep. 35: The Year in Review

This episode looks back at 2020 and the podcast's eight months of discussions about the impact of the pandemic on higher education and vulnerable college students.

Ep. 34: Serving Working Students With Innovation and Agility

This episode features leaders from Purdue University Global and Broward College in Florida, two institutions that are focused on offering credentials that work for under-served student groups, including students who hold down jobs while pursuing credentials

Ep. 33: Expanding Online Through Partnerships

Many colleges and universities have partnered with ed tech companies to help expand their online offerings. This episode looks at two different approaches to partnering online.

Ep. 32: Student Wellbeing During the Fall Term

Many colleges and universities wrapped up their fall terms before Thanksgiving. We spoke with officials from two institutions -- Paul Quinn College and the University of Notre Dame -- about their efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of students this fall.

Ep. 31: Cal State's Next Chancellor

Joseph I. Castro, Fresno State's president, will become chancellor of the California State University System in January. The system is one of the nation's largest, enrolling roughly 500,000 students across 23 campuses.

Ep. 30: The Pandemic and College Athletics

This year has been filled with challenges for college athletics, as programs wrestle with safety protocols, COVID-19 outbreaks, game cancellations and the elimination of some team sports amid widespread financial pain.

Ep. 29: Next Steps for Competency-Based Education

Some experts think competency-based learning could get a boost amid the pandemic, in part because of the flexibility CBE programs offer to students.

Ep. 28: Student Anxiety and Career Exploration

A growing body of evidence finds high student anxiety and uncertainty about what comes after college.

Ep. 27: The State of Student Transfer

Student transfer is down this fall, with new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showing the anticipated influx of students transferring to community colleges from four-year institutions didn't happen.

