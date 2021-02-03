Events | Inside Higher Ed
Bridging the Digital Divide: Lessons from COVID-19 | Tuesday, February 23 at 2:00 pm ET
This webcast will explore the topics in our new special report, "Bridging the Digital Divide: Lessons from COVID-19," and the innovative strategies institutions are employing to promote student success.

