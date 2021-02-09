Events | Inside Higher Ed
Insider-Only Webcast | Overcoming Faculty Pandemic Burnout | Friday, February 26 at 2:00 pm ET
February 9, 2021 - 1:23pm

Professors say faculty burnout is a real threat. This year, in particular, institutions need to act before it’s too late. In this exclusive webcast on Friday, February 26th at 2:00 pm ETInsiders will join Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Faculty Affairs Reporter Colleen Flaherty will discuss the incredible work faculty have taken on during the COVID-19 pandemic and the mounting pressure they are experiencing from this heavy lift.

