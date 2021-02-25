Events | Inside Higher Ed
Building High-Quality Online Learning | Tuesday, March 23 at 2:00 pm ET
February 25, 2021 - 3:05pm

This webcast explores how institutions, professors, instructional designers and students are striving to make online and blended education more effective and engaging.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Popular Right Now

Debate about kneeling during anthem continues at Bluefield College

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

More Bad News for Student Mental Health

12 lessons learned about successfully running a virtual conference (opinion)

How college marketing can exacerbate student mental health issues (opinion)

Beyond a Typical Articulation Agreement | Tackling Transfer

Unions, policy groups push for more accountability from colleges and universities

Advice for successfully searching for jobs during the pandemic (opinion)

Advertiser Webinars | Futureproofing Institutions Against the Demographic Cliff | Wednesday, Februar

Back to Top