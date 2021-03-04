Events | Inside Higher Ed
Using Data and Analytics in Campus Decision Making | Tuesday, March 9 at 2:00 pm ET
March 4, 2021 - 1:36pm

This webcast explores the possibilities of using data to make smarter decisions. Learn how to transition your institution's decision-making from being based on hunches to being informed by facts.

