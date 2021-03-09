Ep. 40: Higher Ed’s New Digital Divide

This week’s episode of The Key delves into topics such as digital inequity, broadband access for online education, and digital literacy.

Inequality in digital access is not a new problem in higher education – but COVID-19 has spotlighted just how much some students struggle to stay connected to their colleges and universities because they lack adequate technology, sufficient internet access or safe, quiet places to study. This week’s guest speakers are Lindsay McKenzie, Inside Higher Ed’s technology reporter and author of our new report, “Bridging the Digital Divide: Lessons from COVID-19;” Lori Williams, president and CEO of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements; and Reggie Smith III, CEO of the U.S. Distance Learning Association. Plus, we hear from a university student about her experiences staying connected during COVID.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

