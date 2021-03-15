Events | Inside Higher Ed
Diversity in Graduate Education | Tuesday, March 30 at 2:00 pm ET
March 15, 2021 - 2:44pm

This webcast will explore the current state of diversity, equity and inclusion among graduate programs and the efforts they are making to try to increase the representation of underrepresented populations.

