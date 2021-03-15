Events | Inside Higher Ed
Insider-Only Webcast: Five Things You Need to Know About the New COVID-19 Spending Package | Tuesday, April 13 at 2:00 pm ET
March 15, 2021 - 9:55am

There is a lot to know about the recently passed COVID-19 Relief Package. In this exclusive webcast on Tuesday, April 13th at 2:00 pm ETInsiders will join Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman who will give recommendations for how to leverage the benefits and implement the policies within the package.

