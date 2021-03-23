Ep. 41: The Pandemic’s Impact on Open Educational Resources (OER)

This week’s episode of The Key examines the state of open educational resources and other affordable textbook options.

Use of free, openly licensed textbooks and other curricular materials have been on the rise amid growing concerns about college affordability. But uptake stalled last year as professors and students struggled with the transition to digital learning and the tumult of their lives, a new annual report on usage of OER finds.

This week’s episode of The Key examines the state of open educational resources and other affordable textbook options with Jeff Seaman, co-director of Bay View Analytics and the author of the OER report; Robbie Melton, a professor of educational administration at Tennessee State University and an advocate for OER use at historically black colleges; and Jorgo Gushi, a student at Quinsigamond Community College in Massachusetts. A key question: will the widespread shift to virtual learning and continued pressure on colleges to improve affordability and access for underrepresented students create opportunity for OER – or strengthen the hand of low-cost alternatives from publishers?

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

More Episodes

Ep. 40: Higher Ed’s New Digital Divide

This week’s episode of The Key delves into topics such as digital inequity, broadband access for online education, and digital literacy.

Ep. 39: Introducing "Student Voice"

This episode explores Inside Higher Ed's news hub featuring student polling data, news and analysis to ensure that the perspective of college students is heard on the issues that matter in higher education.

Ep. 38: Combatting Cheating in the COVID Era

 In this episode, find out about the increase in academic violations, what’s causing it, and how university officials are and should be responding to it. 

Ep. 37: Assessing Last Fall's Instruction, From the Faculty Perspective

Hear two experts describe and explore the numerous challenges higher ed faculty have and continue to experience as they teach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ep. 36: The Fall Enrollment Picture and Peril for Post-Traditional Students

We analyze the national data on postsecondary enrollment, with a focus on the particularly damaging impact the pandemic and the recession have had on the most vulnerable students.

Ep. 35: The Year in Review

This episode looks back at 2020 and the podcast's eight months of discussions about the impact of the pandemic on higher education and vulnerable college students.

Ep. 34: Serving Working Students With Innovation and Agility

This episode features leaders from Purdue University Global and Broward College in Florida, two institutions that are focused on offering credentials that work for under-served student groups, including students who hold down jobs while pursuing credentials

Ep. 33: Expanding Online Through Partnerships

Many colleges and universities have partnered with ed tech companies to help expand their online offerings. This episode looks at two different approaches to partnering online.

Ep. 32: Student Wellbeing During the Fall Term

Many colleges and universities wrapped up their fall terms before Thanksgiving. We spoke with officials from two institutions -- Paul Quinn College and the University of Notre Dame -- about their efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of students this fall.

Ep. 31: Cal State's Next Chancellor

Joseph I. Castro, Fresno State's president, will become chancellor of the California State University System in January. The system is one of the nation's largest, enrolling roughly 500,000 students across 23 campuses.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top