Advertiser Webinars
Higher Ed and Technology During the COVID-19 Pandemic | Thursday, April 15 at 2:00 pm ET

Digital Transformation in higher ed is in full effect but how much of this technology is here to stay and how should institutions plan for a digital future? That is what this webcast helps to answer.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top