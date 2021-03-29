Academic Minute
Foster Care Youth and Higher Education Aspirations

Students from foster homes face a harder road to college. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Sarah Jones discusses the resiliency of this group of learners. Jones is an assistant professor of counselor education at West Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top