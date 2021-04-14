Getting a job or improving career success is a primary reason why many students pursue a postsecondary degree or other credential. So judging the performance of colleges and universities, so it’s logical to assess institutions’ performance – at least partially – by how students fare after they leave.

This week’s episode of The Key examines a new way of judging colleges and universities based on how quickly their students recoup what they spent out of pocket for their degree or certificate. (Spoiler alert: students at one-fifth of institutions still hadn’t gotten a return on their investment within a decade.) Michael Itzkowitz of Third Way discusses the think tank’s analysis, and Rutgers University’s Michelle Van Noy talks about the overall landscape for holding colleges accountable for their students’ workplace success.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.