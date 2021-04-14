Ep. 44: Judging Colleges By Their Students’ Career Outcomes

This week’s episode of The Key analyzes a new way of gauging whether colleges are preparing their students for success in the workplace.

Getting a job or improving career success is a primary reason why many students pursue a postsecondary degree or other credential. So judging the performance of colleges and universities, so it’s logical to assess institutions’ performance – at least partially – by how students fare after they leave.

This week’s episode of The Key examines a new way of judging colleges and universities based on how quickly their students recoup what they spent out of pocket for their degree or certificate. (Spoiler alert: students at one-fifth of institutions still hadn’t gotten a return on their investment within a decade.) Michael Itzkowitz of Third Way discusses the think tank’s analysis, and Rutgers University’s Michelle Van Noy talks about the overall landscape for holding colleges accountable for their students’ workplace success.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

More Episodes

Ep. 43: Mergers and Other ‘Transformational Partnerships’

This week’s episode of The Key examines the growing pressures on colleges to consider working with other institutions to bring significant changes in how they fulfill their missions – and the structural and cultural barriers that tend to make cross-institutional collaboration so hard to pull off.

Ep. 42: Making Room for Adult Students

This week’s episode of The Key assesses the state of adult students in higher education, why they sometimes struggle at traditional colleges and universities, and what institutions can do to serve them better.

Ep. 41: The Pandemic’s Impact on Open Educational Resources (OER)

This week’s episode of The Key examines the state of open educational resources and other affordable textbook options.

Ep. 40: Higher Ed’s New Digital Divide

This week’s episode of The Key delves into topics such as digital inequity, broadband access for online education, and digital literacy.

Ep. 39: Introducing "Student Voice"

This episode explores Inside Higher Ed's news hub featuring student polling data, news and analysis to ensure that the perspective of college students is heard on the issues that matter in higher education.

Ep. 38: Combatting Cheating in the COVID Era

 In this episode, find out about the increase in academic violations, what’s causing it, and how university officials are and should be responding to it. 

Ep. 37: Assessing Last Fall's Instruction, From the Faculty Perspective

Hear two experts describe and explore the numerous challenges higher ed faculty have and continue to experience as they teach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ep. 36: The Fall Enrollment Picture and Peril for Post-Traditional Students

We analyze the national data on postsecondary enrollment, with a focus on the particularly damaging impact the pandemic and the recession have had on the most vulnerable students.

Ep. 35: The Year in Review

This episode looks back at 2020 and the podcast's eight months of discussions about the impact of the pandemic on higher education and vulnerable college students.

Ep. 34: Serving Working Students With Innovation and Agility

This episode features leaders from Purdue University Global and Broward College in Florida, two institutions that are focused on offering credentials that work for under-served student groups, including students who hold down jobs while pursuing credentials

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top