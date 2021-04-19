Events | Inside Higher Ed
Insider-Only Webcast: Admissions 2021 – An Evolving Picture of Higher Ed’s Fall Enrollment | Thursday, May 20 at 2:00 pm ET
April 19, 2021 - 3:39pm

The results for the 2021-2022 academic school year are starting to come in. In this exclusive webcast on Thursday, May 20th at 2:00 pm ETInsiders will join Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman who will Explore what enrollment may look like for higher ed in fall 2021, based on the initial application rates and admission season experiences.

