Academic Minute
The U.S. Supreme Court’s Characterizations of the Press

How does the U.S. Supreme Court talk about the press? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Utah's RonNell Andersen Jones takes a look. Jones is Teitelbaum Chair and Professor of Law at Utah's S. J. Quinney College of Law. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

