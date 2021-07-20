Ep. 54: Dealing With Students’ Learning Loss

In this week’s episode of The Key, we assess how colleges are likely to gauge the extent of – and respond to – the learning deficits that students may enter with this fall.

“Learning loss” – the idea that students failed to stay on their previous trajectory – has been much discussed in K-12 education during the pandemic. We hear far less about it in higher education, even though students and faculty members alike consistently say they believe students have learned less in the last year than they usually do.

In this week’s episode of The Key, we discuss what colleges and universities will be facing as most prepare to welcome students back to their physical classrooms this fall, and how professors and staff members who work with students might go about understanding which students have been set back and in what ways, and how to get them back on track.

We talk with Natasha Jankowski, former executive director of the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment who is now a consultant on student learning and a lecturer at New England College, and Ereka R. Williams, associate provost for academic strategy and institutional effectiveness at Winston-Salem State University, in North Carolina. 

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

This episode of The Key is sponsored by Blackboard.  

 

More Episodes

Ep. 53: College Students’ Expectations for the Fall

In this week’s episode of The Key, three experts assess whether students are likely to yearn for continued flexibility in how they learn, and the pressures that might put on colleges and instructors alike.

Ep. 52: Preparing for a Fall of Caring for Students

In this week’s episode of The Key, Mays Imad offers advice for how educators can engage in the “pedagogy of healing” this fall.

Ep. 51: Race, Leadership and Engaging With Contrary Viewpoints

This week’s episode of The Key podcast features an interview with Ronald A. Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond and author of I Had No Idea You Were Black: Navigating Race on the Road to Leadership.

Ep. 50: A Better ‘Transcript’ for Learners and Employers

This week’s episode of The Key podcast examines an effort to better capture and describe the range of knowledge, skills and experience that learners gain during their time in college.

Ep. 49: The Future of the Physical Campus

This week’s episode of The Key explores one university’s plan to shrink its physical footprint and how college leaders are thinking about the role of their campuses going forward.

Ep. 48: The (Appropriate) Federal Role in Ensuring College Value

This week’s episode of The Key assesses whether governments should be defining and measuring whether academic institutions and programs are giving graduates (and the governments themselves) a return on their investment.  

Ep. 47: Gauging College Value Primarily in Economic Terms: Pro and Con

This week’s episode of The Key explores the wisdom of defining and measuring the value of a postsecondary education mostly by how much a college’s graduates earn and if they become economically mobile and develop long-term wealth.

Ep. 46: Defining and Measuring ‘Value’ in Postsecondary Education

This week’s episode of The Key examines a major report that proposes a new definition of how to judge whether colleges and programs are providing a good return on investment to their students –- with a particular focus on whether they’re ensuring equity.

Ep. 45: Debate: Using Pell Grants for Very Short-Term Programs

This week’s episode explores the potential benefits-- and the potential pitfalls -- of changing the main federal student grant program to cover enrollment in short-term training programs.

Ep. 44: Judging Colleges By Their Students’ Career Outcomes

This week’s episode of The Key analyzes a new way of gauging whether colleges are preparing their students for success in the workplace.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 