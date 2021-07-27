Events | Inside Higher Ed

Colleges and universities have always struggled to promote academic integrity. The pandemic added to the concern of many. But the reality is that cheating has always been with us. In recent years, some educators have shifted the way they fight cheating and promote academic integrity. They are focusing on education, on teaching students the rules, rather than just trying to scare them that they may be caught. On this webcast, we'll explore why and how to use a developmental approach to maintaining academic integrity.