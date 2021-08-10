Advertiser Webinars
The New Normal: HyFlex Models for Student Engagement | Thursday, August 26 at 2:00 PM ET

On this webcast, join experts in online education as they share how hybrid and HyFlex learning will play an integral role in the future of higher education and how institutions work with instructional designers and professors to reimagine courses and fine-tune pedagogy for hybrid learning.

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 