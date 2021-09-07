Events | Inside Higher Ed

College and university administrative teams have spent the last 18 months in almost perpetual crisis mode, focused on near-term financial and operational challenges flowing from the pandemic and economic recession. To keep their institutions on a sustainable financial path, though, college and university leaders and business officers must look out at the horizon, too. In this webcast, Inside Higher Ed's Doug Lederman and Paul N. Friga, clinical associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School and AGB Practice Area Leader on Public Higher Education Transformation, will discuss how institutions can engage in mid- and long-term thinking about their financial and strategic futures while dealing with turbulent short-term pressures. In particular, tips will be provided on adjusting traditional strategic planning tools such as macro-trends, SWOT, multi-year budgeting, and scenario analysis to higher education, given the needs of the modern environment.

