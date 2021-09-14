Advertiser Webinars

Join higher education leaders, including the University of Southern Mississippi, to learn how they’ve placed faculty at the center of their student success efforts. By embracing a holistic approach, colleges and universities are ensuring faculty are prepared to create inclusive learning environments, help students persist, and learn more. As a result, faculty are able to respond to the shifting demands on institutions and the needs of students, with proven impact: DFW rates are down, course completion is up, and grades have improved.