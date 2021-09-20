Events | Inside Higher Ed
2021 Survey of College and University Admissions Directors | Wednesday, October 20 at 2PM ET
September 20, 2021 - 3:01pm

Inside Higher Ed’s newly-released 2021 Survey of College and University Admissions Directors found survey found that 91% of admissions leaders were "concerned" or"very concerned" about meeting their enrollment goals for the fall. Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman will explore this and other findings from the survey during a free webcast on Wednesday, October 20, at 2:00 P.M. ET.

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 