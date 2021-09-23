Despite our expectations and hopes, here we are in another COVID fall. This week’s episode of The Key examines how the pandemic is affecting institutions, students and employees as most colleges and universities strive to keep their reopened campuses … open.

Elizabeth Redden, a senior reporter who has driven Inside Higher Ed’s coverage of the pandemic since its earliest days, joins The Key to discuss a wide range of issues:

Enormous variation in how the coronavirus – and politics related to the pandemic -- are playing out in different parts of the country.

How students are complying with their colleges’ vaccination mandates.

What we know, and may not know, about the state of COVID infection on campuses.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

