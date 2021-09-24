Events | Inside Higher Ed

This webcast will explore topics of connections between postsecondary education and work that are featured in our new special report, "Connecting College and Careers" which seeks to shed light on some of the most promising experiments to give graduates a boost as they seek well-paying jobs, particularly for students who are women or people of color. Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman and journalist Paul Fain will discuss these topics at a free webcast on Wednesday, November 3, at 2:00 P.M. ET.