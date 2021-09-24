Events | Inside Higher Ed

This webcast will take a deep dive into the connections between postsecondary education and work that are central to our free new special report, "Connecting College and Careers", which seeks to shed light on some of the most promising experiments to give graduates a boost as they seek well-paying jobs, particularly for students who are women or people of color. The special report also examines efforts to increase work-based learning opportunities and highlights promising new types of non-degree credentials that colleges are developing. Special report author Paul Fain will join Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman to further discuss these topics.