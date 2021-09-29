Ep. 61: Putting Career Readiness at Higher Ed’s Core

In this week's episode, two experts urge colleges to collect and share key information about their students' career readiness and career success.

Many employers and critics of higher education think many colleges and universities focus too little on ensuring that their graduates thrive after they leave, and favor holding institutions accountable for how their students fare in the job market. That’s unpalatable to a lot of academics, who view a college education as about more than how much you earn. 

The guests in this week's episode, Wake Forest University’s Andy Chan and Christine Cruzvergara of Handshake, endorse the view that colleges and universities should be collecting and sharing data about how well they are preparing students for success in the workplace, given that that’s the primary reason many students go to college. 

But the set of common metrics they propose colleges use to measure their own performance is broad, and it includes such data as how much institutions expose students to experiential learning in college to graduates’ satisfaction with their jobs once they leave. 

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

This episode of The Key is sponsored by D2L.  

 

 

More Episodes

Ep. 60: COVID’s Impact on the Return to Campus

In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s Elizabeth Redden discusses compliance with vaccine mandates, the extent to which colleges are (and aren’t) doing surveillance testing, and the impact of politics, among other topics.

Ep. 59: Reshaping the Federal Role in Higher Ed

This week’s episode dissects Congressional legislation that would eliminate tuition at community colleges and alter the relationship between the federal and state governments.

Ep. 58: Teaching and Learning in (Another) Fluid Fall

This week’s episode explores the landscape for how higher ed instruction is delivered, this semester and going forward.

Ep. 57: Career and Technical Education Goes Hybrid

This episode explores how the pandemic reshaped the delivery of programs with a significant hands-on component, and the outlook for CTE going forward.

Ep. 56: A New Pathway for Working Adults?

This week’s episode explores the work of Merit America, a nonprofit that helps working adults earn professional certifications toward better-paying jobs.

Ep. 55: Resetting, Not “Fixing,” Student Transfer

This week’s episode explores a new plan to remake, rather than tweak, the complex web of policies and pathways by which learners move between colleges.

Ep. 54: Dealing With Students’ Learning Loss

In this week’s episode of The Key, we assess how colleges are likely to gauge the extent of – and respond to – the learning deficits that students may enter with this fall.

Ep. 53: College Students’ Expectations for the Fall

In this week’s episode of The Key, three experts assess whether students are likely to yearn for continued flexibility in how they learn, and the pressures that might put on colleges and instructors alike.

Ep. 52: Preparing for a Fall of Caring for Students

In this week’s episode of The Key, Mays Imad offers advice for how educators can engage in the “pedagogy of healing” this fall.

Ep. 51: Race, Leadership and Engaging With Contrary Viewpoints

This week’s episode of The Key podcast features an interview with Ronald A. Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond and author of I Had No Idea You Were Black: Navigating Race on the Road to Leadership.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 