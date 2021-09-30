Advertiser Webinars
Accelerate the Transfer Process to Better Serve Students | Tuesday, November 2 at 2:00PM ET

Hyland, the provider of Brainware for Transcripts, has helped many institutions reduce transcript capture and evaluation time and provide superior service for transfer college students. Join us as we discuss how your institution can use technology to accelerate and enhance your admissions process, making you the best advocate for student success.

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 