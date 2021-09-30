Academic Minute
Transformation at James Madison’s Montpelier

Change is coming to many historical institutions as we grapple with our nation’s past. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Virginia's Frank Dukes explores one such transformation. Dukes is a distinguished institute fellow and lecturer at UVA. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

