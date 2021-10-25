Advertiser Webinars
Data Analytics for Institutional Effectiveness at the University of Delaware | Thursday, November 18 at 2:00PM ET

We are seeing a greater need for a more comprehensive, data-informed approach towards continuous improvement and learner success as a methodology to run an institution. The last 20 months have accentuated the need for institutions to focus on long-term sustainability and plan for the future. Save your seat to hear experts discuss the evolving and expanding role of data for institutional effectiveness.

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 