Events | Inside Higher Ed

Student Voice -- a partnership between Inside Higher Ed and College Pulse with support from Kaplan -- captures how undergraduates feel about various aspects of their college education and experience through monthly surveys and analysis.

Join Student Voice Flash Report Editor Melissa Ezarik and Inside Higher Ed Co-founders and Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman as they unpack the 2021 Student Voice survey findings, which offer a glimpse into the academic, mental health and career preparation aspects of life during the second year of the pandemic for college students. With this insight, higher ed administrators, professors and staff members can effectively plan for the long-term care and healing of students. Such efforts will help students retain, complete and pursue their post-graduation goals.