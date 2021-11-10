Advertiser Webinars

It’s no secret that higher education institutions have had to modify nearly every aspect of their operations since 2020. Events, such as conferences, commencement, reunions, recruitment fairs and orientation were no exception. Over the past 20 months, we witnessed necessity breed innovation as colleges and universities reimagined events. With a new era of events on the horizon, universities are taking what they’ve learned to bring the best of both worlds together. Join us for a panel discussion as we share lessons learned from virtual and hybrid and the steps higher ed is taking to get back to in-person.