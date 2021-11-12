Ep. 67: Community College Bachelor’s Degrees Gain Ground

This week’s episode examines the still-contentious landscape of community college baccalaureate programs and the implications for student transfer.

In the last month, California enacted a law that could greatly expand the number of bachelor’s degree programs being offered by the state’s 116 community colleges. And Arizona approving legislation allowing massive systems like the Maricopa Community Colleges to award their own four-year degrees for the first time.

Half of all states now enable their community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees, but how many, and in what fields, remain a source of contention in many places. Advocates for the programs say they fill essential gaps left by four-year institutions in their states in providing educational opportunities to adults and other underrepresented students and meeting essential needs in health care and other industries. Efforts to create or expand community college bachelor’s programs are often opposed by four-year colleges and universities concerned about the quality of the programs and, let’s be honest, lower-cost competition.

There’s a lot we don’t know about these emerging programs, and in this week’s episode of The Key, Debra Bragg of New America describes a report mapping the community college baccalaureate landscape. In the interview, she describes what we already know – and have yet to learn – about these programs, how we might gauge their effectiveness, and what they tell us about why so many students struggle along the traditional path of transferring from two-year to four-year institutions.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.
This episode is made possible by the support of Formstack

 

Follow Us On Apple Podcasts   

Stitcher   

Spotify   

 

More Episodes

Ep. 66: Enrollment Declines, No Free Community College: Higher Ed’s Rough Week

This week’s episode analyzes news developments that could suggest a loss of public faith in the value of college.

Ep. 65: Debating the Value of College Arts (and Other) Programs

This week’s episode explores whether costly academic programs whose graduates can’t repay their loans are exploitative.

Ep. 64: A Struggling College’s Plea for Help

This week’s episode examines Bloomfield College’s unusual public acknowledgment that it won’t survive past 2022-23 without major philanthropic support and a strategic partner.

Ep. 63: We Are All Data People

In this week’s episode, Amelia Parnell explains how all faculty and staff members can contribute to important campus conversations with data and information at their core.

Ep. 62: Amazon’s Approach to Employee Education and Training

This episode explores the retailer’s $1.2 billion investment in helping workers earn degrees – and how it reflects the complicated, sometimes conflictual relationship between colleges and employers.

Ep. 61: Putting Career Readiness at Higher Ed’s Core

In this week's episode, two experts urge colleges to collect and share key information about their students' career readiness and career success.

Ep. 60: COVID’s Impact on the Return to Campus

In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s Elizabeth Redden discusses compliance with vaccine mandates, the extent to which colleges are (and aren’t) doing surveillance testing, and the impact of politics, among other topics.

Ep. 59: Reshaping the Federal Role in Higher Ed

This week’s episode dissects Congressional legislation that would eliminate tuition at community colleges and alter the relationship between the federal and state governments.

Ep. 58: Teaching and Learning in (Another) Fluid Fall

This week’s episode explores the landscape for how higher ed instruction is delivered, this semester and going forward.

Ep. 57: Career and Technical Education Goes Hybrid

This episode explores how the pandemic reshaped the delivery of programs with a significant hands-on component, and the outlook for CTE going forward.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 