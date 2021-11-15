Academic Minute
The Post-9/11 Generation’s Perceptions of Safety

The effects of Sept. 11 are still being felt today. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY New Paltz's Karla Vermeulen determines how the tragedy changed perceptions for generations. Vermeulen is an associate professor of psychology and deputy director of the Institute for Disaster Mental Health at New Paltz, part of the State University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

