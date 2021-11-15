Events | Inside Higher Ed
Student Success for Everyone: Serving the Underserved | Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 2PM ET
November 15, 2021 - 9:49am

Student success is increasingly embraced as a goal by all colleges and universities. Join us for a free webcast on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, as we look closer at the articles in the compilation, "Student Success for Everyone: Serving the Underserved." The articles explore how different kinds of institutions are focusing on this issue through changes in student services, policies on courses students take and the curriculum.

