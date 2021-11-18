The era of flexible work in higher education has begun.

The pandemic drastically altered our collective relationship with work in the moment, but how will faculty, staff and administrative jobs look differently going forward? In this week’s episode, administrators at two institutions that are addressing these questions head-on discuss their approaches.

Natalie McKnight is dean of the College of General Studies at Boston University and co-chair of its Committee on the Future of Staff Work, whose recommendations underpinned the university’s new policy allowing many employees to work up to two days a week from home. And Bryan Garey, vice president for human resources at Virginia Tech, discusses the university’s evolving “flexible work” policy under which nearly 10 percent of the workforce has already qualified to work 100% off site.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

