Social and Environmental Risks of China’s Overseas Development

China is developing rapidly, even outside its borders. In today’s Academic Minute, Boston University’s Blake Alexander Simmons determines how China’s foreign projects could have a huge impact. Simmons is a postdoctoral research fellow at BU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

