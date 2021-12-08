Academic Minute
America’s Forgotten Domestic Slave Trade

We are still working to understand slavery in American history. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Alabama's Joshua D. Rothman discusses one often-overlooked part of this history. Rothman is professor and chair of history at Alabama and author of The Ledger and the Chain: How Domestic Slave Traders Shaped America. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

