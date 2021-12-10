Events | Inside Higher Ed
The Unrelenting Campus Mental Health Crisis | Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2PM ET
December 10, 2021 - 5:00pm

Pre-pandemic, many institutions were already struggling to meet the counseling and treatment needs of students reporting increasing levels of depression, anxiety and other conditions. COVID-19’s long tail is likely to keep student mental health concerns front and center for campuses and their leaders. Join Inside Higher Ed Editors Doug Lederman and Scott Jaschik for a free webcast where they will cover different facets of the continuing crisis and strategies colleges and universities can implement to best serve students during this time.

