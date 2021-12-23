Events
Build Better Relationships for a Variant-Proof International Recruitment Plan | Thursday, January 27, 2022 at at 2PM ET

Are we nearly there yet? Join leaders in admissions and international college counseling to discuss perspectives from both sides of the desk in international recruitment. You’ll leave this webinar with a greater understanding of international high schools, how to personalize communications with counselors and their student communities and ultimately how to bring your A game in 2022 and meet Gen Z where they are in this ever-changing climate.

