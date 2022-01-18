Events | Inside Higher Ed

Studies repeatedly find that the most common barriers to student success, particularly for those students attending community college, include the cost of childcare, transportation and textbooks. In this webcast, Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman will explore the impact that expensive textbooks have had on enrollment and retention rates and the deep-rooted factors that have historically driven this pricing. He will share the approaches that textbook providers and universities have recently implemented to reduce costs and increase accessibility to these books and resources –- especially for their most vulnerable student populations.