Academic Minute
Climate Change in the Hindu Kush–Himalaya

Climate change’s effects will be felt across the planet, but what we can we learn from different regions? In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Alaska at Fairbanks’ Falk Huettmann explores one area to see. Huettmann is a professor of wildlife ecology at Alaska at Fairbanks. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.44 MB)

