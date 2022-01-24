Advertiser Webinars

With domestic college enrollment across the United States continuing to decline, how can and should higher education institutions redirect their international enrollment efforts to plug the gap? Join us for a free webinar to discuss why now is the time for institutions across the United States to diversify their international enrollment. Ben Galina, Senior University Partnerships Manager at BridgeU, will share exclusive insights on emerging growth markets for the USA in 2022, and how US institutions can seek new enrollment opportunities within these markets.