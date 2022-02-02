Events | Inside Higher Ed

The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear two appeals cases about the use of affirmative action in college admissions. In this live, exclusive Insider webcast, join Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman to learn more about the significance of these appeals cases, what scholars are anticipating for the court’s rulings and what admission offices and higher ed must prepare for if these cases are overturned.

