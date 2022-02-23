Events
THE Digital Universities Week US 2022 | May 9-12, 2022 | Cambridge, MA

Taking a whole-sector approach to higher education’s digital transformation, THE Digital Universities Week US 2022 brings together higher education institutions from across the US to challenge the current university model and transform it to deliver agile continuous education for the future. With the rapid pace of innovation, education needs to become more flexible, cost- and time- efficient. Discover how digital technologies can transform teaching, learning and the campus experience in an open, collaborative and innovative way.

