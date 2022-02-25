Academic Minute
COVID-19’s Effects on Undocumented Immigrants

COVID-19 has hit vulnerable populations the hardest. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Franklin and Marshall College Week, Stephanie McNulty explores its effects on one such group. McNulty is a professor of government and Latin American and Latinx studies at F&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

