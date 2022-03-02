Events | Inside Higher Ed
The 2022 Survey of College and University Presidents | Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 2PM ET
March 2, 2022 - 10:22am

Join Inside Higher Ed Editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman for a free webcast on 3/30 at 2PM ET, as they explore the results of Inside Higher Ed’s annual survey of presidents, now in its 12th year.

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 