Events | Inside Higher Ed

For so long, higher ed could rely on faculty and staff to prioritize working with students, advancing knowledge and serving the greater good to compete with the higher salaries offered by other colleges and the for-profit sector to gain and retain top talent. But what about now? With workers quitting at or near record levels in almost every sector, can and will higher ed make the needed pivots to meet institution employee recruitment and retention goals? Join us for this presentation if you have been missioned to meet employee demographic objectives and minimize the Great Resignation’s impact on your team and institution. We will dive into the pressing faculty affairs issues administrators are now tackling to rebuild higher education after two harrowing years.