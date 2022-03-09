Advertiser Webinars

Online learning presents a unique set of challenges for authentic assessments. Trying to enforce academic integrity in this environment only adds another layer of complexity. But these challenges are not insurmountable, and this webinar presented by an expert panel from The University of Florida will provide examples and insights that you can leverage to improve authenticity in your online assessments. Join us to learn examples of assessment projects that replicate real-life tasks, tips for overcoming logistical challenges (e.g. grading workload, test security and group work) and tangible benefits for the institution and its students after successfully implementing online authentic assessments.