Advertiser Webinars

The educational sector is the most affected industry for cyber attacks in the past year. A 2021 report by the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center and the K12 Security Information Exchange identified 408 publicly-disclosed school cyber incidents in 2020. And there were 145 data breach incidents involving public schools. We will discuss how educational organizations can have disaster recovery plans for business continuity and explore best practices for creating a ransomware backup and recovery plan for edge devices.